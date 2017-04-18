Letters to the Editor

April 18, 2017 4:00 AM

Letter: Congress needs to grow up

It is true our country has some bad problems. Many will require a unified effort by Congress to fix since Congress has been selfish in supporting the overall needs of the country (not recognizing sacrifice needed). That accounts for our terrible national debt, lack of immigration control and promotion of the bad congressman with the I’m somebody attitude.

I can’t understand why our leaders fail to adopt a holistic approach to our needs rather than let me be top dog. Even many activists would rather criticize our country while ignoring our good. Some think they are helping us by criticism with no solution or correct data.

Lying in Congress undermines the whole ethical process. Continued me me demands of Congress is doing much damage. We are seen as less of a world power. Congress must grow up, not more powerful.

James C. Langford, Richland

