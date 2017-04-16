Letter: Is sunscreen in school really a matter demanding legislative attention?

An article in the TCH on April 11 stated that Washington lawmakers are passing a bill allowing students to use over-the-counter sunscreen products at school. Apparently they’re categorized as “sunscreen drug products” and monitored by the FDA. Students currently need a prescription or doctor’s note in order to possess or apply them while on school grounds.
Senate Bill 5404 would allow students, parents and school employees to possess or apply sunscreen while at school-related activities sans prescription or note. Kudos to our hardworking state government and the FDA for their swift action on this critical matter. Obviously our legislators and FDA officials have had their collective brains seared by too much sun. Are there not more pressing educational matters — school funding, teachers’ pay, classroom technology and curriculum — demanding attention?
Well, I’ll rest easy knowing that my grandson may legally lather himself with SP50 and be protected against skin cancer while he romps on his school playground. But wait — does the bill stipulate how the students may apply sunscreen? How much is too much and what if they inhale? Questions for the next Senate session maybe?
Gabe Lyons, Richland
