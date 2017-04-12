Letter: Trump an odd choice to bring unity to the nation

Regarding Mark Steelman’s letter (“Why can’t we treat each other with dignity and respect?, TCH, April 7). Steelman stated he voted for Trump in an effort to bring unity to the nation; Trump was an odd choice for that effort, being a man who wants to draw lines in the sand, build walls and tear apart families.
Steelman also asked for everyone to treat each other with respect and dignity. The irony here is that Steelman, and so many others, don’t recognize the simple fact that they voted for a man who has proven time and time again throughout his lifetime of self-indulgence and self-gratification that he has no respect for even the most basic of human rights. Is it respectful to treat women, minorities, immigrants and the disabled the way Mr. Trump has blatantly done?
And yes, Mr. Steelman, you are correct — it is deplorable that politicians on both sides of the table continue to make their decisions and cast their votes based on their political party affiliation, instead of the greater good. Sadly, on today’s international stage we Americans look far worse than “horrible, spoiled, and gross.” We look ignorant, credulous, and risible.
Gail Martin, Kennewick
