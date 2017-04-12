Letter: State budget is out of control

On March 29, the TCH reported the Senate capital budget has $40 million for Tri-City projects.
$8 million for PNNL ($26,667 for each of the 300 jobs). PNNL equipped a new laboratory for $75 million with 2009 stimulus funds. The equipment was never unboxed. The work was transferred to Ohio. A PNNL building is $89 million. A WSU building costs only $3 million. Tri-Tech only $10.8 million. Let’s not fund PNNL’s inefficiencies.
$6 million will permit Kennewick to remotely read water meters. That’s $225 per meter. Should the whole state pay for this municipal function?
Another $6 million for a Kennewick interchange at Ridgeline Drive and Highway 395. I thought this is what Kennewick’s transportation impact fee is for?
$1.5 million for 24 Pasco Habitat Tri-County Partners homes. For those having trouble paying your mortgage, here is an “opportunity” to pay $62,500 towards your neighbor’s new house. Lets be sure to Save the Old Tower in Pasco. A mere $300,000. Sounds like another Reach Museum, which subsidizes each patron to the tune of $28.57. Both will go broke.
Although each Tri-Citian (including children) is coughing up $160 for these projects, very few will benefit. The state’s budget is out of control.
Roger E. Lenk, Franklin County
Comments