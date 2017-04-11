Letter: Freedom of expression has repercussions

Tell me the “no freedom of opinion” letter (April 4) was an April Fool’s leftover. Diana Hammermeister can’t understand why freedom of expression has repercussions, authority figures are held to standards, and validity in opinions matters?
Addressing some misconceptions, religion is a choice, while sexual orientation is a naturally inborn trait. LGBT people are fighting for equality, not “more rights than heterosexuals.” Business owners do not have the prerogative to discriminate against people, even if they feel morally superior. Maybe people would experience less confusion if they put less value on opinion, and more on the facts that support valid opinions.
As for people urging continued support for Trump, I wanted to give him his first 100 days, but in 60-plus he’s done nothing but malign, divide and dismantle. Conservatives are mum on Trump’s weekly golf outings, boozing/schmoozing in Mar-a-lago, 2020 campaigning, and housing his wife and son in NYC — already costing taxpayers more than half of Obama’s 8-year expenditures combined.
Don’t forget the criminals and incompetents in his Cabinet, his Yemen debacle, his un-American travel ban, he and his administration’s unsecured emails and phones, damaging environmental and corporate rollbacks, and his health care overhaul failure. To quote Trump, “Sad.”
Mike Wilson, Richland
Comments