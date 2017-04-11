Letter: Landscaping around cell tower is dead again

Two years ago, I submitted a letter complaining about the dead landscaping around our new 150-foot neighborhood cell tower, because there was no irrigation system provided.
Well, somebody actually came back last summer and put in all new landscaping (at about $5,000) and a drip system. Of course, without a source for water, all the new landscaping is now deceased again.
Is somebody actually running this program, or is it a typical government waste of public money because they think our neighborhood is too stupid to notice?
Michael Brightman, Pasco
