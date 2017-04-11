Letters to the Editor

April 11, 2017 7:02 PM

Letter: Landscaping around cell tower is dead again

Two years ago, I submitted a letter complaining about the dead landscaping around our new 150-foot neighborhood cell tower, because there was no irrigation system provided.

Well, somebody actually came back last summer and put in all new landscaping (at about $5,000) and a drip system. Of course, without a source for water, all the new landscaping is now deceased again.

Is somebody actually running this program, or is it a typical government waste of public money because they think our neighborhood is too stupid to notice?

Michael Brightman, Pasco

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds 0:38

Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds
Suspected Pennsylvania robber fumbles cash while making getaway 1:15

Suspected Pennsylvania robber fumbles cash while making getaway
Robbery suspect fumbles wads of cash while riding away on his bicycle 1:13

Robbery suspect fumbles wads of cash while riding away on his bicycle

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos