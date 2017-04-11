Letter: States would have to pick up slack for federal cuts

So the Trump administration wants massive cuts to federal discretionary spending? If federal budgets are cut, then the states will have to pick up the slack, and therefore have to raise their state taxes or abandon these programs. These cuts shove these governmental functions from the federal level to the state level.
It looks good on paper, but consider this — many of the problems which these programs address cross state boundaries, and therefore need country-wide or even international coordination. Examples: energy, agriculture, commerce, transportation and environmental protection. The electrical grids cross state boundaries. Air pollution crosses state boundaries. They require an interstate approach. Why dismantle the systems we have now, if they work?
Transitioning these programs from the federal government to the states will probably be disruptive, difficult and expensive, especially if ordered abruptly by ukase, and could take years to accomplish.
It might feel good to cut down the federal government, but cutting the proposed departments won’t solve any problems and may well make matters worse. These proposed federal budget cuts really appear bone-headed to me.
If federal budgets are cut, then cut federal taxes as well so the states can afford to take over. Period.
Charles A. Lo Presti, Richland
