Letter: Attorney general the biggest threat to personal freedom

Lets see, our Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson finds a way to collect state-financed settlements and plow then back into his office to support his shameless quest for higher office, and you think he is a hero.
Of course, along the way he steps on little people by trying to put a flower shop out of business because the owner refused to set up a gay wedding she did not believe in (she did not refuse to sell them flowers). It is particularly interesting to note that other than seeking publicity, there was no need for the state attorney general to step in, as the gay couple had every right to sue on their own.
Now Ferguson is taking aim at the initiative process by going after its most successful practician. I believe that your hero is now the biggest threat to personal freedom in this state.
Ralph Curran, Richland
