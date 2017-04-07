Letter: Congress doesn’t want to know what’s going on with Trump and friends

We have a person in the White House whose heart is more Russian than American. You may well ask why?
With this White House, Congress is also Trumpian without realizing where his heart lies. You see the forces fighting against any meaningful investigation at every level. Ignorance is bliss and keeping their collective head in the sand, it will prevail.
They won’t tune into Rachel Maddow or Bill Maher, or read The New Yorker, because they don’t want to know what’s been going on among Trump and his friends. Rex Tillerson was not an acquaintance of Trump, he was more a friend of Putin. Now he’s our Secretary of State.
As we watch Trump’s policies unfold, we may well fear a rush into a war we can “win,” but also a budget that will bankrupt us financially, morally, and perhaps leave us beholden to Russia.
But I’m just a weird conspiracy theorist. If you love conspiracies, like I do, you’ll love this one. Is it as simple as following the money? So why don’t they?
Elizabeth Koski, Richland
