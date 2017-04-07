Expect to hear more classified information leaked

Regarding the April 3 article, “Trump says U.S. is ready to act alone on North Korea.”
With all the “fake news” our ‘so-called’ President regurgitated in his efforts to overwhelm his primary opponent before the election, what does he think he’s doing hosting foreign leaders, specifically China’s Xi Jinping, at the “unsecured” version of his “Florida White House?” He could, of course, have afforded to have that done, but I sincerely doubt if any of his castles have actually been equipped with secure meeting rooms, of the sort required for discussing classified information.
When asked how he planned to tackle North Korea (in the same article), he responded, “I’m not going to tell you!” By so doing, he not only unwittingly invited each interested member of our own intelligence community, but also welcomed foreign agents representing both friendly and unfriendly countries, as well. I’m sure most of these folks have already packed up their equipment, and are probably now on their way to his Mar-a-Lago estate. They will be looking forward to a little eavesdropping, recording, and perhaps will even get a chance to take a few pictures.
We probably will hear nothing more about it, unless something surfaces someday by WikiLeaks.
John M. Nelson, Richland
Comments