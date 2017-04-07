Letters to the Editor

April 7, 2017 4:13 AM

Letter: Little sympathy for drug company profits

The opinions of experts and people who try to stay up-to-date with what’s happening in our country leaves most of us perplexed.

An article in the Tri-City Herald was titled, “Dying patients want easier access to experimental drugs. Experts say that’s bad medicine” by Melissa Healy from the Los Angeles Times. I loved the subtitle, “This is the most fundamental liberty we have: The right to save your own life.” Can you believe the fighting we’ve seen between groups who want the right to end life and those who oppose ending a life already begun?

The article is about patients who are terminal. A bill for the “right-to-try” experimental drugs is the subject. Currently, clinical trials can be halted or delayed if a drug has side effects or hastens a patient’s death. The bill could also jeopardize a company’s multimillion-dollar investment. We are told that when death occurs, the FDA takes a patient’s dire state into account. FDA needs proof that a drug will work.

I have very little sympathy for the profitability of drug companies. We pay $130 for a pill that costs 60 cents. There are common drugs that exceed 20,000 percent markup.

Ann Correll, Burbank

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Accident scene in Richland

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos