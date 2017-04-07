Letter: Take heed on Trump’s falsehoods

I read the letter to the editor in the March 28 Herald written by Michael Lavering entitled “Trump’s falsehoods could be disastrous for everyone.” I would like to shake his hand! I will just say “Bravo, Mr. Lavering! Take heed, everyone.
I was doing a puzzle the other day and under the heading “Bizarre Holidays” were two that really caught my eye. They were “Blame Someone Else” and “Presidential Jokes.” I think we have celebrated these over and over since Jan. 20.
Jane Samples, Walla Walla
