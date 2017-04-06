Letter: Feed the needy instead of building a wall

I volunteer at a local service which provides food to people who otherwise might not have access to adequate nutrition. We can provide five meals for each dollar donated, and provide these services through donations from local businesses and local people.
I wonder which would be better ... to build a wall to keep people out or to provide food for people who need it throughout local communities. Let’s see ... a billion dollars for 62 miles of wall (which people on either side don’t want and which experts seem to say won’t work) or 5 billion meals for hungry families?
Interesting question ... the answer might be scary!
Jerry Keel, Kennewick
