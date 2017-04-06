Letter: Please follow rules on Badger Mountain

Please respect Badger Mountain. I recently encountered a bike rider on Badger Mountain with his dog off leash. I respectfully told him he needs to have the dog on a leash. He retorted disrespectfully, and his parting words were “why don’t I find something else to worry about.”
Well, what I “worry about” is Badger Mountain and how delicate our surroundings are in general. Specifically, Badger Mountain is a privilege to enjoy. We need to honor the guidelines in respect to all the folks that made this preserve area available for the community. We need to honor the guidelines to protect the delicate plants, soil, birds and animals. It is a natural preserve.
We as a community are guests as we recreate. All the hard work by volunteers, who are stewards for Badger Mountain, will be in vain if we don’t follow a few simple rules. Please, don’t be immature and selfish.
Robert Kelso, Richland
