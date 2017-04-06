Letter: No one taking responsibility for bad decisions at Trios

No one taking responsibility for bad decisions at Trios
Dear editor and TV news reporters: At the end of the Trios news conference last week on employee cuts there were questions, and while some got to the point about how many people would be cut, no one asked if any management positions will be cut. The Trios speaker was not prepared at all, telling reporters to read the 400-plus page report (with a test at the end!).
How many full-time people will go to part time? How many part-time people will have their hours reduced? How many people, full time or part time, will actually lose jobs? These are the facts the Trios speaker should have had right in hand. FTEs are nebulous and totally worthless in putting layoffs into reality.
Trios management has gotten the health care organization in bad financial trouble, and yet there doesn’t seem to be anyone taking responsibility for the bad decisions. Glenn Marshall gets his golden retirement just in time.
Zack Rinderer, Kennewick
