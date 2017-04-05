Letter: Trump’s management style not suited to governing America

“The media is the enemy of the people.” (Donald Trump)
“The president’s powers are beyond question.” (Stephen Miller, White House political advisor), in reference to the president’s immigration ban, since overturned.
“Alternative facts.” (Kellyanne Conway, chief advisor to the president), in reference to release of information by the press.
Such statements represent an image of a management style that should not exist in the governance of the United States of America. Truth, facts, dignity, reality and formative policies — none of these components of governing a country are in operation in our White House. Signing executive orders with no forethought as to the consequences and attending a campaign rally in Florida have priority.
Our country is in turmoil at home and abroad. Often, our president is the source of the problem.
The voice and diligence of the media and press is the frontline operation against unbridled presidential operations. The voice of the people in the form of protests is the next power component in a free democracy.
Maybe there is hope that President Trump will soon understand the gravity of his position in our country and globally, but daily that possibility dims.
His slogan, “Make America Great Again,” is an empty phrase.
Lee Walmsley, Richland
