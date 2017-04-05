Letter: Trump not acting as president of all Americans

Mr. Trump has made it clear through his words and his business priorities that he doesn’t consider himself to be president of all Americans, only a favored few. Where does that leave us? He and his political handlers comprise his mutual manipulation game. He takes pains to conceal his business dealings and his tax records. His lies and slogans are useful when they distract from uncomfortable truths.
The needs of the deteriorating middle class, and the growing numbers slipping into poverty are boring topics. He ignores such trivia. Since his CEO friends profit from pollution, he also profits from poisoning our drinking water with petroleum, and our air with coal.
“Health care reform” has only one purpose, eliminating taxes that the wealthiest owe. Mr. Trump’s objective is for his friends to exploit the public for profit — the vulnerable, the disabled, the elderly, the sick, the young, the minorities, the poor and the imprisoned. They are unimportant, apparently because they aren’t the part of the public that patronizes the gun lobby. Since Catholics and evangelicals vote, he pretends he cares about embryos. If they stop sending money to his friends, he’ll stop caring.
Joy K. Rasch, Kennewick
