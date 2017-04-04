Letter: Please support our elected president

We need our governors and members of Congress to support our new president, and get their liberal friends to do the same. Both parties must get their ideas together to arrive at what we as patriotic citizens deserve in the traditional American way of life. Help make congressional bills right, so they can be passed and properly funded within an approved national budget. Other politicians and citizens of our great state will follow your lead to help this country recover!
Our country elected Donald Trump, a very successful businessman, instead of the usual get-nothing-done politician. Let us get over the election and on with the recovery! This is our last chance effort to resolve the 20-plus issues/scandals that have caused legal citizens so much frustration, unrest and violence over the past eight years. We sure can’t continue with the status quo and bankrupt our USA! Our freedom and safety require enforcement of laws in accordance with the Constitution, while preserving the safety of those officials who enforce.
It is disgraceful that we can’t respect our President Trump enough to fulfill his promises to our country’s citizens. Those promises which are sincere, and coming honestly from his heart and faith in God.
Don Meyers, Kennewick
