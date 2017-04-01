Letter: Proposed Duportail bridge needs access for pedestrians and bicyclists

Do it right the first time or don’t do it at all. Richland’s claim to fame is our bike path system. The Duportail bridge will connect neighborhoods. It is essential that it provide safe access for pedestrians and bicyclists.
It needs to be a safe bridge. The bike lane needs an actual partition to keep distracted commuters driving into the sun from hitting bicyclists. If we don’t have enough money for that, we don’t have enough money to light the bike path through Howard Amon, or to build concussion curbs around volleyball courts. Keep Richland pedestrian.
Laila Krowiak, Richland
Comments