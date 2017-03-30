Letter: Suspend Trump administration until we know what’s going on

Let’s look at “the fruits of the poisoned tree.” Evidence gained from illegal or unconstitutional means is not admissible in court.
Apply this principal to the presidential campaign. Considering the appearances and follow-up investigation of the Russian connections to the Trump campaign, it would seem logical, applying a theory similar to the “poisonous tree,” to stop and take a breath, following Trump’s own example when he called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.”
Seems logical then that we can do the same thing: institute a complete “shutdown” of the Trump administration until the FBI, NSA, and other security agencies can figure out what the hell went on with the last presidential campaign. It simply stretches logic to think that the seven known Trump campaign workers who had multiple contacts with Russian government officials did so with “innocent” motives and results, but let’s look into it.
Fruits of the poisoned tree. Set aside all cabinet appointees; put the civil servants temporarily in charge of their departments. Suspend the Gorsuch confirmation hearings. Until we figure out “what the hell is going on.”
Richard Reuther, Pasco
