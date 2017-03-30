Letter: Keep Old Glory flying in the median near Mesa

Anyone who has driven north of Pasco is familiar with the American flag in the median near Mesa. The flag and its supporting equipment are maintained by the Franklin County PUD and depend on donated flags. If they run short, the employees often purchase the flags, at a cost of about $25 each. And in our wind and weather, the flags only last about a month.
My wife and I often donate flags, and have recently discovered they have run short of donated flags, so we are urging readers to buy a 3x5 or a 4x6 flag and drop it off at the PUD office on Clark Street in Pasco. Keep Old Glory flying.
Mike Berriochoa, Pasco
