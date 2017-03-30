Letter: Thanks to school bus mechanics and drivers

I recently was reminded as I passed by all of the school buses just off of Edison by the high school, how amazing it is that we have so many school buses and how we seldom hear anything about who keeps them going. So I just want to salute all of you humble public servants, both mechanics and drivers, who keep our children conveyed day after day with such safety and efficiency.
We should all applaud your quiet and dependable service for our community. Thank you for being part of the solution for a well-run school system!
From a great-grandmother in Kennewick.
Roxie Bowlin, Kennewick
