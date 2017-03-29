Letter: Duportail bridge not a long-term solution

The proposed Duportail bridge may ease local congestion, but it is not a long-term solution to our traffic problems.
What is needed is to rejuvenate the idea of the north Richland bridge that will connect Highway 395 and Interstate 82. Originally proposed in the 1970s as a toll bridge, it was squelched because of a rapid rise in interest rates. Now, with interest rates at historic lows and our traffic problems even worse than when the legislation was first authored, there is no better time to breath new life into this project.
Such a bridge and associated roadways would provide a faster and safer route from Franklin County to the interstate, speed the flow of traffic and move a lot of heavy truck traffic out of the heart of the Tri-Cities. It would also provide easier access for 100,000-plus estimated visitors coming to see the B Reactor National Monument and would provide a new route for Hanford and north Richland traffic. Further, it would provide greater access to the WSU campus and possibly provide a right of way for a natural gas pipeline that will serve Hanford.
Please encourage our legislators to make this issue a priority.
Launa Morasch, Richland
Comments