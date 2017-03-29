Letter: Hardworking people losing homes due to health care expenses

So, I’m listening to a discussion about health care on 610 KONA. At one point, Robb Francis was describing how “far left” and “far right” have taken over the parties, and then tried to describe these two groups. Left wants government to pay for everything, and right wants total independence. Which he then said works for neither.
I get called a lefty, even though I’ve worked since I was 10 and now own a small business and work very hard. But I see health care as a real problem in this country. I’ve now had two neighbors lose their homes because of unforeseen health issues. Out-of-pocket expenses and finally wage garnishments forced them out. These were hardworking people with insurance, not “government moochers!”
When will Americans realize this system is failing the people? Death and illness don’t care what ideology you think you believe in. This promotion of “liberal” or “conservative” dividing the people is promoting hate rather than “being your brother’s keeper” mentality. We need a single-payer system, or to turn health care into a public utility ... or something?
We can’t allow hardworking people to lose their homes anymore! You could be next! Demand better for all Americans!
Frank Blair, Kennewick
