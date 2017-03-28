Letter: Trump’s falsehoods could be disastrous for everyone

The boy who cried wolf. It is obvious that the president’s mother never read him this story as a boy, or if she did, the president failed to learn the lesson the fable is meant to teach.
It goes something like this — first he tells a falsehood about the crowd size, even when everyone but a blind man can see via comparison photographs taken at the same time of day and from the same angle.
He goes on to tell another falsehood about his fabulous health care plan, which he will only unveil upon the Senate confirming his HHS Secretary.
Then he tells a real whopper about being bugged by his predecessor, “just before the election.”
After telling so many whoppers, the majority of the folks in the village don’t believe a word he says ... thus when a real threat is present, no one believed the boy and he was eaten by the wolf.
What should have the hairs on the back of everyone’s neck standing on end, is the boy in the fable only risked his own neck, whereas, the boy in the man’s body lack of credibility could be disastrous for everyone.
Michael Lavering, Richland
