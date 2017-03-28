Letter: Please don’t let your dogs chase strangers

I was bitten by a dog at Badger Mountain Park. When I walk near the chain link fence enclosing the dog park, dogs “chase” me inside the fence — maybe seven or more dogs barking loudly and howling. Some repeatedly throw themselves against the fence to get at me. This happens with other people walking by.
Dogs can form a “pack.” When one dog starts to chase, others join in. They get very excited — even agitated and aggressive.
A gentleman was moving his dog into the enclosed area for dogs. His dog saw me and ran along the outside of the fence and bit me, drawing blood. She had run along the inside of the fence with other dogs and learned to see me as “prey.”
Dogs chasing strangers is dangerous. The dog park has Rottweilers, pit bulls and others that are very powerful. These are no more prone to biting than other breeds. But, a child running along the outside of the fence could be killed.
The dog’s owner was very apologetic. He’d had her for eight years. She had never bitten anyone before. This is too common a story. Please control your dogs. No chasing strangers.
Michael Dinius, Richland
