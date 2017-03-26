Letter: Community can raise awareness of child abuse

April is Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It is important to raise awareness of child abuse within our community. Last year in Benton and Franklin counties there were 295 interviews conducted of child abuse.
Community members can take valuable steps to show support. One way to become involved is to simply talk about the issue of child abuse in our community. Bringing this issue to light can help others be aware and protect the children around them. If you suspect a child is being abused, report it! Reporting does not necessarily constitute a proven fact — it is raising a question about the condition or state of a child.
Another way to get involved is to participate in the many community awareness events happening in April. The Support, Advocacy & Resource Center is organizing several child abuse prevention events, including the Clothesline Project, the Little People Project and the Strides of Strength Walk. The Strides of Strength walk will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 11 am. All are welcome to come and join!
For information, call SARC at 509-374-5391.
Denise Martin, Pasco
