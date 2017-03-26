Letter: Trump doesn’t believe USA is a superpower

I once believed that the USA was the largest economy in the world and the only country that could legitimately be called a superpower. After listening to President Trump’s speech to Congress, I realized how wrong I was.
Clearly the USA is a decaying hulk where dead factories litter the landscape and infrastructure is a disaster. We are in such bad shape that every other country in the whole world takes advantage of us and we actually let them bully us.
Rampant crime goes unchecked. A tsunami of illegal drugs inundates us. Our borders are nonexistent. Undocumented people are pouring into our country taking lucrative jobs picking fruits and vegetables. The EPA overstepped the bounds of reason by forbidding coal companies from dumping toxic waste into streams that feed our rivers. We have starved and weakened our military by providing it with a paltry half a trillion dollars a year. The list of disasters goes on and on. Oh my!
The scales have fallen from my eyes. I look around the Tri-Cities and see the wasteland that we have become. But now I take comfort knowing that the only man who can fix it is at the wheel.
Edward Rykiel, Richland
