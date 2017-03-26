Letter: President Obama served our country faithfully and tirelessly

I am sick and tired of hearing about what a “disastrous” president Barack Obama was. He served our country faithfully and tirelessly, showing his dedication and thoughtfulness in his decisions.
Remember, he was left with a huge financial mess to help resolve. He was fair in the area of human rights. He did not waste my taxpayer money and time by tweeting imagined problems and stirring up controversy. I am not an attorney, but to accuse the former president of the United States of wiretapping with no proof, isn’t that slander? It only serves to discredit and poison a person’s reputation unjustly.
I find that we don’t hear anything about Hillary Clinton’s email server “crimes” anymore; I guess that news served its purpose.
Sharon Van Houdt, Richland
