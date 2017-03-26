Letter: Richland should open doors to pot businesses

Now is the time for Richland to open its doors to pot businesses. The city has much to offer the cannabis industry, especially security. Being a high-security type of store, it would take proper rounds by trained police officers to keep customers and stores safe.
We have had over a year to evaluate that even a few stores can reduce crime, and especially mortality rates from using narcotics. Minors use marijuana less in a tightly regulated system that polices for sales to minors.
Now that dispensaries have been closed since 2016, its the obligation of the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board and local cities to allow stores with medical endorsements to take some of their places and increase access to medicines.
Eric Kalia, Richland
