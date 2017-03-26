Letter: Trump policies are a disaster

Everyone knows how cold and heartless President Trump and his enablers have been. To say they will cut back on Meals on Wheels to poor hungry elderly citizens is beyond contempt. The administration response to this matter, stating this program had shown no results, is beyond ludicrous.
This kind of mindset shows contempt for humanity. It is chillingly like the mindset that ruled Germany to the end of World War II. It is this arrogant, thoughtless lack of humanity that is really frightening when it comes to this administration and its enablers. Cutting back and eliminating health care for millions of Americans is another sign of this contempt of humanity. What the current administration and its enablers are saying to all the Americans covered by the medical system is, you’re just out of luck in our new system. The current administration’s attempt to ban certain groups and to build a wall to keep out others speaks volumes about the lack of humanity and hardhearted thoughtlessness that these very ideas convey.
The ideas Trump and his enablers are bringing up have been tried before, and shown to completely lack substance and have been abject disasters for humanity.
Woodie Shipman, Kennewick
