Letter: Trump policies are a disaster

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:59 500 Mid-Columbia firefighters scheduled for live fire training in Kennewick

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:03 Richland Energy Services installs new 125,000-pound electrical transformer

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

0:47 Tri-City Quilter's Guild 34th annual Quilt Show