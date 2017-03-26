Letter: Enforcement of traffic laws needs to be a priority

Enforcement of our traffic laws needs to be a priority! At every intersection you have to wait to start out when you get the green light, because of all of the people who blatantly run the red lights.
And then we have drivers who are going over the speed limit by 10 or more mph, why? There is no reason that anyone needs to exceed the speed limit. And how does anyone think that going an estimated 80 mph on any city street is a smart thing to do? This one has a posted speed limit of 35 mph and the circle is 15 mph.
It is only a matter of time until tragedy strikes. It all comes down to a lack of enforcement. If we need to hire more officers so we have dedicated traffic enforcement, then lets get some hired ASAP. Please do whatever it takes to put more patrols on our roads to catch these drivers and stop the madness.
Susan Bailey, Kennewick
Comments