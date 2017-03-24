Letter: Trump’s budget would slash local arts programs

President Trump has proposed eliminating all funding for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This proposal would be damaging to cultural life everywhere in the US and even here in the Tri-Cities. For the past several years Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities (CCTC) has received grants from the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF) which is funded by the NEA.
In 2015, a WESTAF grant subsidized a CCTC concert as well as Outreach at Pasco High School by the Guy Mendilow Ensemble — a group of international musicians playing Sephardic music.
In 2016, a WESTAF grant supported the CCTC performance by the Repertory Dance Co. of Salt Lake City and outreach activities with students at McClintock Elementary School and drama classes at Richland High School.
On March 21, CCTC presented Women of the World at Faith Assembly Auditorium in Pasco. This ensemble consists of four female vocalists from four different countries. A WESTAF grant subsidized this concert, as well as an outreach program at Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick.
Abolishing the NEA will deprive students in the Tri-Cities of the cultural enrichment provided by these outreach programs.
Paul L. Reeder, booking chair, Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities
