Letter: Speaker has wisdom to offer students

I read an article on Brad Henning and the criticism his presentations are drawing (“Kennewick School District reconsidering speaker for seniors,” TCH, March 15). I am completely surprised! I listened to Brad during high school six years ago, and there are specific things he spoke about that I still remember and find useful to this day.
It would be a shame for students to miss out on the wisdom he has to offer, just because he does not touch on every sexual orientation and every dating scenario. I really hope he is able to continue giving these presentations in the Tri-Cities. Brad Henning fan forever!
Sarah Savino, Richland
