Trusted manager diverted tax money

My trusted manager of many years took my retirement, my daughter’s college fund, etc. How? In a few words, by diverting money that should have paid my employees withholding taxes, business taxes ... personal taxes! The IRS does not accept notes from mom explaining that the dog ate our tax money. In cases like this, the offender is free long before the tax debt is resolved.
Let me explain my philosophy by using a vignette. One of my older patients lost everything in a natural disaster: his home, his business, his equipment, everything! He came to me asking to be patched up so he could start over as a laborer and take care of his family.
He’s my hero.
Robert L. Whitson
