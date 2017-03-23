Letter: Hope for stopping climate change

Why I’m hopeful we can stop climate change:
1. Solar and wind power are getting cheaper.
2. Batteries are getting cheaper.
3. Plug-in cars are getting cheaper with longer range.
4. Hydrogen fuel cell tractors have been developed.
5. Big business is already planning for a price on fossil carbon.
6. Appalachian coal is no longer economically competitive.
7. The rest of the world is committed to following through with the Paris Climate Agreement.
8. The evidence of the human role in global warming is increasingly hard to ignore.
9. Republicans are publicly acknowledging the need to act now.
10. A revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend sits in the sweet spot of reducing emissions without hurting families or the economy.
Steve Ghan, Richland
