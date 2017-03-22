Letter: Tearing apart America’s social contract

The Republican Party is tearing apart the social contract that made America the most powerful economic engine in the world. We have protected innovators and small businesses from the kinds of predatory practices that exist in “fundamentalist” countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia and more. Those protections are rapidly disappearing under Republican leadership.
American small businesses are not being served by banning Muslims, abruptly removing federal prosecutors (Preet Bharara), building a wall, or selecting Wall Street insiders to “drain the swamp.”
Republicans strain to remove as many ethics standards as they can and rig the voting system.
America grows when its middle class is allowed to be prosperous, with a minimum wage sufficient to stay out of poverty. Republicans dish profits to the Koch brothers and their like, because they fund the political machine that keeps them in power. Republican politicians are straight-up bribed with Citizens United money.
We soon shall see demonstrated that the president and his campaign staff committed treasonous acts involving Russian intelligence agents. This will be sufficient for an impeachment, but we must also replace the Republican leadership as well, for their part in dragging us into a Russian-like stagnant economy.
Ivar Husa, Richland
