Letter: Are you willing to pay more not to take care of the poor?

The U.S. is the only major country that doesn’t guarantee a right to health care. Why? Most Democrats believe all citizens have a fundamental “right” to health care and that it’s the government’s job to provide that care. Society is better off when all members survive and thrive.
Most Republicans adhere to the Ayn Rand philosophy, which reasons one’s own interests supersede any form of sacrifice for the community. Government has no business providing health care. That’s why Republicans never had a health care plan to start with. Now, Republican politicos know their jobs depend on improving health care, even if it’s against their ideology. To that end, the Republican argument now is to give individuals the “freedom” to choose the health care they want, regardless of a person’s ability to pay for it.
The executive government is now filled with Ayn Rand cohorts and self-avowed Leninists who want to “destroy the state.” I ask those people over 60, who voted for Trump, are you willing to give up $8,000 a year just so you don’t have to take care of the poor? Oh by the way, the $8,000 the Republicans take from your health care is going straight into the pockets of insurance CEOs. Please think about that.
Melissa Souza, Pasco
