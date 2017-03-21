Letter: Disappointed with the quality of education

I am disappointed with the quality of education, even the failure to teach any. Especially in the big cities, many kids are left to the wolves. Here in the USA we have lots of superior tools of learning. We have in our libraries the wisdom of the ages, not even being taught. That is a crime.
When great literature, ethics, what make a great viable society (education) is not taught, our nation degrades into a nation of fools and savages who destroy the very tools, etc. that made our nation great.
Yet we do have some foolish leaders, even so-called educators who support destruction. Propagandists unfortunately don’t care and may be our worst enemy. Somehow we must incorporate the best, most ethical people into our system or we will not survive.
James C. Langford, Richland
