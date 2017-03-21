Letter: Slightly lower tax burden wouldn’t make health care more affordable

4:03 Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:25 Kennewick Fire Department's potting soil fire prevention initiative

1:05 Lambs visit West Richland Library on first day of spring for story time activity

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

2:59 "You have a lot to live for": California mentally ill homeless man remembered by loved ones

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?