Letter: Get rid of Daylight Savings Time

I would like to see Washington become a state that no longer recognizes daylight savings! Times have changed and people work around the clock.
My experience working graveyard is my job doesn’t accommodate for the time change, and I either lose an hour or work an hour longer and neither scenario is nice. Plus it throws everyone’s sleep pattern off!
Please, let’s get this on the ballots and vote. I know there are several people who are with me on this. It was originally started to save candle usage by having more daylight when needed, but we have electricity and lights to help us see now when it’s dark.
Melissa L. Hannah, Richland
