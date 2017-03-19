Letter: Duportail bridge will unite the two halves of Richland

I understand people’s concerns about the new car tab fee to help pay for the Duportail bridge. For the life of me, though, I cannot understand how people can say it is not needed.
Currently, there is no route to South Richland without traveling on a freeway. While I realize I would have to cross a freeway on my journey across the Duportail bridge, my biweekly trip to Home Depot will be a much safer and much quicker adventure than the current options provide.
I also think people underestimate how much this new bridge will unite the two halves of Richland. This bridge is an investment in the quality of life of our town and it goes both ways. South Richlanders will find themselves driving into town more often with a straighter, safer route. That new extension connecting Stevens with Duportail is very handy, by the way.
For those arguing that they won’t use the new Duportail bridge, I would like to talk to you in five years.
In fact, you’ll probably be shopping next to me at the Home Depot.
Kevin Linn, Richland
