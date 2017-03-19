Letter: We owe our respect to the elected president

The March 8 letter by Roberta Taylor, “Majority of Americans have no president to represent them,” completely misses the system we live under. If you will check, close percentages existed in every election for the last 50 years. We still all had a president for all of the people.
I did not vote for Obama in either term, but still respected him as filling the office of president of the United States.
For every election, there is a winner and a loser, and the winner is the president of all the people and deserves their support. We may be right or we may be wrong, but we owe our respect to the duly elected person filling the office of the president of the United States of America.
David McMyler, Richland
