Letter: Thank you, Waste Management

Ode to the garbage truck: Why are you so fascinating? Why, when I hear your roar, my heart leaps with excitement?
I stand at the window with anticipation as you crawl up the hill toward me to retrieve your waiting bounty. The cul-de-sac is your nemesis, impeding your progress, forcing you to retrace your steps before heading off in a new direction.
And as I watch you drive away, a sense of well-being surrounds me, knowing I have cast off unwanted and unneeded obstacles for another week!
Ginny Grundmeier, Kennewick
