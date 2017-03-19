Letters to the Editor

March 19, 2017 4:22 AM

Letter: Thank you, Waste Management

Ode to the garbage truck: Why are you so fascinating? Why, when I hear your roar, my heart leaps with excitement?

I stand at the window with anticipation as you crawl up the hill toward me to retrieve your waiting bounty. The cul-de-sac is your nemesis, impeding your progress, forcing you to retrace your steps before heading off in a new direction.

And as I watch you drive away, a sense of well-being surrounds me, knowing I have cast off unwanted and unneeded obstacles for another week!

Ginny Grundmeier, Kennewick

