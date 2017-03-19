Letter: Need sense of humor when reading news

These days it’s really vital to have a good sense of humor when reading the news. Like that the U.S. doesn’t have the right and obligation to secure and defend its southern border, or deport those who eluded the border patrol and broke the law upon entering. Or that the U.S. has no right to vet immigrants, especially those from nations with a plethora of terrorism. Or that the U.S. can’t try to determine if a Muslim immigrant is the 95 percent who say they are peaceful, or the 5 percent who want to completely annihilate the western culture and way of life.
Or the outspoken group who say that despite more knowledge and availability of contraception than at any time in human history, the barbaric practice of abortion via Planned Parenthood should still be funded by taxpayer dollars to the tunes of many millions. Or the news leaked to the press because the official “spoke on anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the case.” Or the denial of many that the legalization of marijuana will inflict misery on the human family to rival the misery caused by alcohol.
It’s a good thing we can read this bizarre stuff and smile.
Michael Scrimsher, Burbank Heights
