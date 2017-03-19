Letter: We are ruled by law, not fallible men

If you want the truth instead of packing around your own opinion, I would recommend you read and study the “Federalist” and the “Anti-Federalist.”
Federalist number 10 explains in detail why this Republic was formed.
Federalist number 55 — “As there is a degree of depravity in mankind which requires a certain degree of circumspection and distrust: So there are other qualities in human nature which justify a certain portion of esteem and confidence. Republican government (that of a republic) presupposes the existence of these qualities in a higher degree than any other form.”
Federalist number 39 — “The first question that offers itself is, whether the general form and aspect of the government be strictly Republican? It is evident that no other form would be reconcilable with the genius of the people of America; ... If the plan of the convention, therefore, be found to depart from the republican character, its advocates must abandon it as no longer defensible.”
Instead of rule by fallible men with their separate desires, we are “ruled by law” as John Adams stated. Thus minority rights are protected, due to the fact more than a majority vote is required to change the Constitution.
John Faulkner, Richland
