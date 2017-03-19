Letter: Headline about global warming misleading and dangerous

It’s time we get literal in the era of fake news and alternative facts. The March 10 headline in the Tri-City Herald — “Carbon dioxide not primary cause of warming” — is misleading and dangerous to readers. This headline was a statement made by EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, which is indeed shocking given the scientific conclusion is quite contrary, and in fact finds carbon emissions from human activity are the primary cause of climate change.
Headlines deserve scrutiny as they are many times the only part of the article that is read. We can’t keep repeating the lies of politicians who refuse to defend science. Repeated lies become truth. Let us not underestimate Naomi Oreskes’ point when she says “Mr. Pruitt is not confused. Rather he is part of a campaign designed to confuse us,” as Pruitt has a history of supporting fossil fuels and suing the EPA.
For a clickbait approach, try headlines such as “Global warming threatens food supply” or “Climate change jeopardizes water resources,” which are alarming, yet truthful.
Chandra Romel, Richland
