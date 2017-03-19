Letters to the Editor

March 19, 2017 4:17 AM

Letter: Drones are tools, not toys

In the March 9 newspaper, Mike Hubbell is quoted as saying, “This is not a drone. A drone is a toy.” It scares me that someone in such a prominent position would say this.

Mike, can you tell me what the military calls them? Can you tell me what Amazon calls these vehicles? Can you tell me what farmers and ranchers call them? What do fighters of wildfires call them? These are only a few of the many professional people that use these “toys.”

It’s sad that you haven’t realized all of the other people who use these drones as a tool.

Bob Kehret, Kennewick

