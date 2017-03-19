Letter: Thanks to CBC’s Rich Cummins for community support

The Herald published a wonderful article and editorial about all that Rich Cummins has accomplished as president of Columbia Basin College and in his volunteer efforts in our community.
Soroptimist members of the Tri-Cities would like to add our sincere appreciation to Rich for generously sharing CBC’s facilities and staff support for community awareness and training events focused on stopping trafficking of children in our community. The awareness events featured elected officials, a trafficking victim and a film about human trafficking in our community, and were enhanced by involvement of CBC students, which Rich encouraged.
State protocol training for our first responders and specialized trainings for law enforcement, health care professionals, educators, social service providers and other community members have been held on CBC’s Richland and Pasco campuses. It wasn’t always easy to schedule these events alongside the many CBC activities, but Rich made it work because he knew that it was important for our community. These events and trainings have been leveraged through coordinated efforts of the Tri-Cities Coalition Against Trafficking to make our community a safer place to live.
Thank you, Rich, for all of your support. We will miss you and wish you well!
Lura Powell, Richland
