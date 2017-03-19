Letter: Republicans shouldn’t make their constituents’ lives more miserable

With every opportunity to improve our expensive health care being wasted in both chambers in Congress, the question remains the same: What is every single member, including of our districts, thinking lately?
United for their illogical dislike of former President Obama’s goal to make health care more accessible to others, the members of Congress, the ones their constituents cheerfully voted for, are already set to repeal the Affordable Care Act, alias Obamacare, for something they say is simple, but might not address this fact: many states, including Washington, are not balancing their main budgets, thus worsening the expensiveness of health care many people depend on.
I think Trump’s odium towards fiscally productive policies and Congress’ desire to allow the “free market run its course” will be a GOP-served bonanza for the well-off, but the end of affordable health care for many. Republicans in Congress, including those from the most rural and poverty-stricken areas, need to look at their constituents and tell themselves what can they do to help them, not make those constituents’ lives miserable.
In a word, our health care should not be less of a right than having safety, a clean environment and public schools, all around us.
Erick Dietrich, Walla Walla
